President of BR branch NAACP announces intent to run for District 10 metro council seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The president of the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP has announced his intention to run for a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.
Eugene Collins plans to make the official announcement at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3 in front of his home on France Street.
He will be running for the District 10 seat on the metro council. The seat is currently held by Tara Wicker, who is running for mayor-president.
