Missing teen last seen Wednesday night

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is asking for the public’s helping finding a missing teenage boy.
Police officials say Christopher James Stuart, 16, was last seen Wednesday, July 1 leaving his home on Lovett Road. He was later seen Wednesday night getting into a red car at the McDonald’s at Hooper and Joor, police say.
Stuart is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts, a grey shirt, and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Stuart’s whereabouts should call EBRSO at 225-389-5176 or 225-389-5073.
