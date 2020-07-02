MISSING: Older woman last seen Wednesday leaving home in Baker

(WAFB) - BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Gloria Fuqua, 78, was last seen Wednesday, July 1, leaving her Baker home in a 2003 Mazda Tribute bearing Louisiana license plate LSL607. The vehicle is burgundy in color.
Anyone who has any information on Fuqua’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baker Police Department by calling 225-775-6000 ext. 1.
Fuqua has not been diagnosed with any medical/mental issues, however, family members say she has a very poor memory and exhibits some symptoms associated with dementia.
Family members also said that Fuqua has frequented Zachary and Baker area stores to buy household supplies on the 1st of each month in the past.
She is described as a white older adult female who is about 5′4 in height and weighs 240 pounds. Her eyes are blue in color. Her hair is described as “blondish.”
