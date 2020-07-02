LifeShare Blood Center hosting annual ‘Untied We Give’ donation event through July 4

LifeShare Blood Center hosting "United We Give" donation event through July 4
By WAFB Staff | July 2, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 12:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LifeShare Blood Center’s annual “United We Give” donation event is happening now through July 4.

Organizers say they’re looking to keep blood supply high at a time when supply usually drops in the summer.

In return for your generous donation, organizers say you’ll get a t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free food delivery from Waitr.

You can donate at LifeShare, located at 5745 Essen Ln Suite 102, Baton Rouge, Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Donations will also be accepted Saturday, July 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the blood donation event call 225-383-7728.

To visit LifeShare’s website click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.