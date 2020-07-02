LifeShare Blood Center hosting annual ‘Untied We Give’ donation event through July 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LifeShare Blood Center’s annual “United We Give” donation event is happening now through July 4.
Organizers say they’re looking to keep blood supply high at a time when supply usually drops in the summer.
In return for your generous donation, organizers say you’ll get a t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free food delivery from Waitr.
You can donate at LifeShare, located at 5745 Essen Ln Suite 102, Baton Rouge, Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Donations will also be accepted Saturday, July 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information about the blood donation event call 225-383-7728.
To visit LifeShare’s website click here.
