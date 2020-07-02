Leaders of Baker, Central, Zachary say no mask mandates being issued at this time; attorney weighs in

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome recently issued a face mask mandate that goes into effect Friday, July 3. However, this mandate does not apply to Baker, Central, or Zachary.
Leaders in those cities say they will not mandate that their residents wear face coverings when out in public.
WAFB spoke with the mayor of Central and an attorney, who has not read Mayor Broome’s executive order yet, but says a number of people have contacted him expressing their concerns about the legality of the mask mandate.
