’It hurt’ - Moore says Brees’ national anthem comments will linger for awhile

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lance Moore was a wide receiver with the New Orleans Saints organization from 2005 through the 2013 season and, during that time, he made 346 catches for 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Moore was recently inducted as a member of the Saints Hall of Fame. He played a significant role in the team’s run to the Super Bowl championship in 2009.
Perhaps his biggest and most remembered play in the black and gold uniform occurred during the team’s 31-17 Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts in Miami. Moore made an acrobatic catch on a two-point conversion late in the contest that gave the Saints a touchdown lead, before Tracy Porter’s interception of Peyton Manning and touchdown return iced the triumph.
Moore joined WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet for an hour-long Zoom interview Thursday, July 2, to discuss a number of topics from the past and present. Among those subjects was Saints superstar quarterback Drew Brees and his recent comments concerning the American flag and those who choose to kneel during the national anthem. Moore gave a very passionate and thorough answer on the subject.
Watch WAFB-TV sports at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to hear what the former Saints’ star had to say.
