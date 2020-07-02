THE INVESTIGATORS: Doctors weigh in on antibody testing as results prove widely unreliable

Antibody testing lets people know whether there are traces of the coronavirus in their blood. If they test positive for coronavirus antibodies, that means they have either been infected and are recovering or they were asymptomatic but still have the immunity in their system. While many people have raced out to get those tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now say about 50% of the antibody testing that’s being done is inaccurate. This means a lot of folks who have gotten a positive antibody test might now be walking around with a false sense of security.