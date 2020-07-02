Gov. Edwards says one of his staffers has tested positive for COVID-19; several others quarantined

“We are monitoring our team and, should it become necessary, will be offering testing to our staff members and tracing their contacts to determine who needs to self-quarantine and who could be at risk. The coronavirus has already had a devastating impact on my team, as we lost April Dunn just three months ago, and we are working hard to protect others from this illness. Our staff takes precautions, including wearing masks, to protect each other, and we are hopeful that by aggressively self-quarantining, and working remotely, we can reduce the likelihood that anyone else will be exposed. I am deeply grateful that this person did the right thing and quickly notified us so that we could take swift action.”