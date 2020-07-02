Fourth of July firework safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging families to celebrate Independence day safely.
When fireworks are involved normally the SFM encourages families to attend public fireworks displays. However, the pandemic has forced soma area municipalities to alter plans for large gatherings. Some families might be turning to create a firework show of their backyard.
According to the SFM says firework stands are allowed to operate, “However, state law does still require wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through July 4.”
The firework stands are operating under the Phase 2 guidelines for “Shopping Malls/Retail Stores,” allowing for a maximum of 50% capacity. The full guidance can be found here OpenSafely.la.gov.
According to information provided by the SFM, “The National Fire Protection Agency, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,000 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.”
If you do plan to buy fireworks, follow these safety tips.
- Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish
- Never allow children to light fireworks
- Never operating fireworks while impaired
- Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby
- Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.
