FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fourth of July weekend looking somewhat rainy

The afternoon and evening rains will subside overnight, but the Storm Team is expecting isolated rains to return by or even before sunrise Friday. The rains will slowly increase in coverage through the morning and become more widespread into the afternoon. While we do not anticipate an all-day rain for any WAFB neighborhood, be prepared for multiple rounds of passing showers and t-storms throughout the day. After a morning start in the mid to upper 70s, Friday highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area by the early afternoon. However, the scattered rains from midday into the evening will break the afternoon heating, with temperatures dropping into the mid 80s by the mid to late afternoon for much of the area.