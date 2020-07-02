FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changing weather just in time for holiday weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat, humidity and Saharan dust will headline our weather for one more day before umbrella weather returns tomorrow.
In the meantime, at least our early morning temperature dropped below 80°, but just barely, and it still feels like (even in the predawn hours) the low/mid 80°s.
We’re looking at partly cloudy skies today and light west winds. Perhaps spotty to isolated afternoon showers and a high topping out at 94° (today’s record high: 102°. In 2009!).
Overnight, a few scattered showers may begin to pop up on First Aleft Doppler radar, as lowS drop into the mid 70°s.
Tomorrow, here comes the rain; a 60% coverage of showers/storms, and a high Friday of 91°.
