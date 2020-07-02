FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changing weather just in time for holiday weekend

By Diane Deaton | July 2, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 5:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat, humidity and Saharan dust will headline our weather for one more day before umbrella weather returns tomorrow.

In the meantime, at least our early morning temperature dropped below 80°, but just barely, and it still feels like (even in the predawn hours) the low/mid 80°s.

We’re looking at partly cloudy skies today and light west winds. Perhaps spotty to isolated afternoon showers and a high topping out at 94° (today’s record high: 102°. In 2009!).

Overnight, a few scattered showers may begin to pop up on First Aleft Doppler radar, as lowS drop into the mid 70°s.

Tomorrow, here comes the rain; a 60% coverage of showers/storms, and a high Friday of 91°.

