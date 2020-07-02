FAQ: Mask mandate in East Baton Rouge Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday, July 1 that she has signed an executive order to mandate face coverings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.
Violations will result in a misdemeanor summons and a fine to be determined by a judge.
The mandate goes into effect Friday July 3 and will remain in effect until Aug. 3. The necessity of the order will be assessed before it expires to determine whether or not it needs to continue.
While the order does not apply to Baker, Mayor Darnell Waites has said he “highly recommends” business owners require face masks for all employees and visitors.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering outdoors?
A: Face coverings are required inside all commercial and nonprofit entities in the city-parish providing goods or services directly to the public. Face coverings should also be worn in outdoor group settings, where social distancing is not feasible.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering in restaurants, coffee shops, dining areas, food courts, bars, and night clubs?
A: Face coverings are not required while eating and drinking. They should be worn when entering, exiting, or while in a common area in all establishments.
Q: Do I need to wear a face covering while at a gym or fitness center?
A: Face coverings should be worn when entering and exiting the gym or fitness center, but they are not required while exercising.
Q: Does this order apply to every municipality in East Baton Rouge Parish?
A: No, this order does not apply to the cities of Zachary, Baker, or Central.
