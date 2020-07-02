EBR School officials asking parents to fill out survey to help them determine best reopening plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are asking parents to fill out an online survey to help them determine the best plan to reopen in August for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We are gathering a few final details before releasing our school reopening plans and your input is vital. Your prompt response to this new survey is appreciated,” School officials said in a Facebook post.
Parents can fill out the survey by clicking here.
