CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for allegedly punching woman in face in front of 2 children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and punching her in front of her two children.
Stephon Freeman, 34, is wanted on charges of simple robbery, home invasion, and battery of a dating partner/child endangerment.
Police say Freeman is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say Freeman entered an ex-girlfriend’s home without permission and took her phone from her, and as she tried to get her phone back, hit her several times in the face with a closed fist while in the presence of her two young children.
Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.