Ascension Parish School Board releases reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

”Our schools and district leaders have been working on detailed plans for reopening schools and providing educational services this fall using the Louisiana Department of Education’s guidelines,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “There are many logistics that must be worked out such as classroom layouts/assignments, student meal service, bus transportation, and online education options. We are using the feedback provided by parents in the survey sent on June 18th to help shape flexible education plans to meet the needs of over 23,000 students.”