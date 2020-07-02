Ascension Parish officials strongly encouraging people to wear masks, but not issuing mandate at this time

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Ascension Parish are strongly encouraging the people of the parish to wear face masks when out in public, but are not issuing a mandate at this time.
On Thursday, July 2, President Cointment, Council Chairwoman Casso, Mayor Arceneaux, Mayor Lambert, Mayor Sullivan, and Sheriff Webre issued a joint statement about the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the parish.
“I have conferred with parish leaders, and we all concur that we must act to counter the recent rise of infections in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “We agree that we will not mandate the wearing of masks, but we certainly strongly encourage it.”
Ascension Parish officials say they believe the guidelines laid out by Governor John Bel Edwards are effective in mitigating the spread of the virus.
“Businesses, churches, and others can require people to wear masks before entering their establishments,” said Cointment. “This accomplishes the same thing without the force of law.”
Ascension officials saying enforcing such a mandate would be difficult, and they’d rather that people cooperate voluntarily in order to keep each other as safe as possible.
“Remember, when I wear a mask, I protect you,” said Cointment. “And when you wear a mask, you protect me.”
