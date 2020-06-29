When mask mandate in EBR Parish goes into effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday, July 1 she intends to sign an executive order to mandate face coverings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.
The mandate goes into effect July 3 at 12 p.m. and will remain in effect through Aug. 3. The order will be reevaluated before Aug. 3 to determine if it needs to continue or not.
