BR mayor says ‘time is now’ to take extra steps as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined WAFB on 9News at Noon on Wednesday, July 1.
She doubled down on the instructions government and health officials have been repeating the last several days as cases of coronavirus continue to surge nationwide, including in Louisiana; wear a mask, practice safe social distancing, wash your hands, stay home.
She mentioned the hotline her office created to help people report businesses that aren’t complying with health guidelines. She says these are things people can do to help reduce the spread.
Mayor Broome says the increase in hospitalized patients is “very concerning.” The increase in the percentage of positive cases has nearly doubled, from 6% to 12%, a statistic that is “really concerning to me,” Broome says. “And should be to all of our citizens.”
“The moment is now to take extra steps to sure up the health and well-being of the citizens of East Baton Rouge.”
Mayor Broome says she will address the steps she plans to take at a 1 p.m. press conference. You can watch live on WAFB by clicking here or in the 9News app.
She says she’s been collaborating with entities in both the business and medical sectors to devise ways to save lives and the economy.
One of the key components to the success of both worlds, she mentioned, is to wear a mask.
“It’s short term discomfort for long-term gain,” Broome says. “We are in the middle of a medical crisis. We have to do whatever we can to get through it and minimize the deaths of COVID-19.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.