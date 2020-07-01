Virginia linebacker Naquan Brown commits to LSU’s 2021 class

Virginia linebacker Naquan Brown commits to LSU’s 2021 class
Rivals ranks Brown a 4-star recruit. (Source: Naquan Brown)
By Garland Gillen | July 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 4:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Coach Orgeron and the LSU Tigers continued their run of out-of-state commitments on Wednesday, with Virginia linebacker Naquan Brown joining the 2021 class.

Brown is a 4-star recruit according to recruiting site Rivals. The site ranks Brown the sixth-best outside linebacker in the country. Overall, Brown is ranked No. 133 nationally.

Brown plays linebacker for Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, VA. Brown is the 13th member of LSU's '21 class.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.