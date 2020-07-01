SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our 16th visit on the tour around high school football in south Louisiana for Sportsline Summer Camp was with the Parkview Baptist Eagles.
When Stefan LeFors arrived at Parkview Baptist last year, he brought with him was a spread offense, which is a scheme completely different from the program’s long-time triple-option attack. With a first-year offense came first-year struggles.
“It was tough, you know,” said LeFors. “It was completely different. [It was] a lot of new techniques on top of new terminology and just the feel of how we do things and how we operate. And so, there were a lot of mistakes made last year that we gathered a lot of teaching tape off and so, we were able to teach and see what not to do.”
“It was a little bit difficult but you have to be adaptable and be able to adjust to certain things,” added senior defensive end Zabian Boutan. “It really felt better, like I felt better with my coaches and the vibe around here just changed.”
Now that experience is on their side, the Eagles’ confidence is soaring high into the new season and it starts with their confidence in returning quarterback Roman Mula.
“Everything was brand new to him, from taking a shotgun snap to his footwork, progression, and reading and so things have to slow down for him. Last year, things were moving fast and, at that position, when things are moving fast, it’s hard to operate and be successful and I’ve been there when things are moving fast. You don’t see anything and so, the hope is that things slow down and guys around him pick their game up and that just helps everyone’s level of play,” LeFors explained.
Mula will have some help with guys like Christian Williams at receiver and senior guard Sam Hodges anchoring an offensive line that is returning a lot of experience.
“This year, we have four out of our five returning starters back and a couple of young guys that I feel are ready to step back up, so I feel good about our group,” said Hodges.
And while the mentality of “ground and pound” is gone, there is one thing that stays constant. The Eagles are trying to keep up their championship mentality to go out and win games.
