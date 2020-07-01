Small businesses in Louisiana could be eligible for Main Street Recovery program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses in Louisiana negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be eligible for another grant program.
State Treasurer John Schroder is scheduled to announce the launch date for the Main Street Recovery program.
Louisiana lawmakers approved $300 million in funding for the program, which will help businesses with 50 or fewer workers.
They can apply for a grant worth up to $15,000.
