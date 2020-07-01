Small businesses in Louisiana could be eligible for Main Street Recovery program

Small businesses in Louisiana could be eligible for Main Street Recovery program
WAFB file photo of Main Street in New Roads, La. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | July 1, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 8:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small businesses in Louisiana negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be eligible for another grant program.

State Treasurer John Schroder is scheduled to announce the launch date for the Main Street Recovery program. 

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

Louisiana lawmakers approved $300 million in funding for the program, which will help businesses with 50 or fewer workers.

They can apply for a grant worth up to $15,000.

WAFB will update this story when more information about the program is released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.