New sheriff of W Feliciana Parish sworn into office

Judge William Carmichael administered the oath of office to Brian as his wife, Amy, held a Bible for him to place his left hand upon. He raised his right hand and swore to support the constitution and laws of the United States and the Constitution and laws of this state, and that he would faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent on him as sheriff, according to the best of his abilities. (Source: West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)