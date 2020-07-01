New sheriff of W Feliciana Parish sworn into office

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new sheriff of West Feliciana Parish has been sworn into office.
Sheriff Brian Spillman took the oath of office Wednesday, July 1 in front of family, friends, and colleagues.
Pastor Mike Clark from Tunica United Methodist Church opened the ceremony with a prayer referencing Esther 4:14. “Perhaps you were called for such a time as this,” he said.
Students from the West Feliciana High School ROTC program presented the flags as Gunner Rutledge, Spillman’s nephew, lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The oath of office was administered to Sheriff Spillman by Judge William Carmichael, while Spillman’s wife, Amy, held the Bible.
Sheriff Spillman thanked his family, friends, and colleagues for their support.
