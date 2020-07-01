New sheriff of W Feliciana Parish sworn into office

New sheriff of W Feliciana Parish sworn into office
Judge William Carmichael administered the oath of office to Brian as his wife, Amy, held a Bible for him to place his left hand upon. He raised his right hand and swore to support the constitution and laws of the United States and the Constitution and laws of this state, and that he would faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent on him as sheriff, according to the best of his abilities. (Source: West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | July 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 3:00 PM

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new sheriff of West Feliciana Parish has been sworn into office.

Sheriff Brian Spillman took the oath of office Wednesday, July 1 in front of family, friends, and colleagues.

Pastor Mike Clark from Tunica United Methodist Church opened the ceremony with a prayer referencing Esther 4:14. “Perhaps you were called for such a time as this,” he said.

Students from the West Feliciana High School ROTC program presented the flags as Gunner Rutledge, Spillman’s nephew, lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The oath of office was administered to Sheriff Spillman by Judge William Carmichael, while Spillman’s wife, Amy, held the Bible.

Sheriff Spillman thanked his family, friends, and colleagues for their support.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.