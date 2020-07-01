La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs launches letter-writing program to help support vets during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) is launching a letter writing program to show support to veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is called Project LOVE (Love Our Veterans Everyday). Governor John Bel Edwards is asking those who wish to participate to write to a veteran living in a state-run home to thank them for their service and sacrifice.
“Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures,” COL Strickland said. “Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans homes.”
Louisianans can address their letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of the five veteran homes throughout the state. The homes’ addresses are as follows:
Louisiana Veterans Home
- 4739 Hwy. 10
- Jackson, LA 70748
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home
- 6700 Hwy. 165 N
- Monroe, LA 71203
Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home
- 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Pkwy.
- Bossier City, LA 71112
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home
- 4080 W Airline Hwy.
- Reserve, LA 70084
Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home
- 1610 Evangeline Rd.
- Jennings, LA 70546
For more information about LDVA, email veteran@la.gov, or call 225-219-5000.
