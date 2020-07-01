THE INVESTIGATORS: Colleague reacts as more items revealed in Connie Bernard’s 3-hour shopping spree during board meeting

It’s not the first time Bernard has run into trouble while serving on the board. Back in 2018, she issued an apology and stepped down from her role as vice president of the board after this video surfaced of her in a neighbor’s home and in the middle of a wild argument with several teens as she spewed curse words at them before she can be seen with her hands around one of the teen’s necks. She faces two misdemeanor charges for that incident and is set to go before a judge later in July. Even as that case continues to move through the court system, and as folks across the nation continue to ridicule her actions, Bernard has told WAFB she has no plans to step aside.