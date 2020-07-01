Gov. Edwards to address coronavirus response, says mask mandate unlikely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, Louisiana added more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 to the overall count. There will be a lot of eyes on the new numbers expected to be released by the Department of Health at noon on Wednesday.
Community spread remains a concern, as 90% of Tuesday’s cases were presumed to have been a result of people mingling in public places and not practicing safe social distancing, continuing to spread the virus.
Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 continues to see the largest spike in cases. On Tuesday, that age group accounted for nearly 50% of new daily cases.
During a press conference at the end of the special legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state had wiped out all of the gains we made in the month of June for patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. Meaning, we have nearly the same number of patients in hospitals statewide on July 1 as we did on June 1.
Gov. Edwards says his office is not considering implementing a face mask mandate at this time. He cited issues with enforcement.
“We need more compliance. I’m not sure a statewide mandate would produce the results we need and there would be issues related to enforcement. I do encourage people to do it. In the year of COVID-19,” Edwards. says. “It’s being a good neighbor.”
With the Fourth of July weekend on the horizon, Edwards will address the state’s coronavirus response Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.
