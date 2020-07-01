Garland Ventures recalls Five Cheese Stuffed Shells due to listeria concerns

(WAFB) - The Garland, Texas-based food company Garland Ventures Ltd. says it is voluntarily recalling more than 1,000 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells because they have potential to be contaminated with listeria.
Listeria monocytogenes, is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The product was distributed nationwide in a limited number of retail stores.
The product “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” comes in 10.76 ounces containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley, and packed in aluminum foil container with clear lid marked lot number: F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of label.
The company says no illnesses have been reported yet in connection with this problem.
The potential for contamination was noted after samples tested through certified laboratory revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells”. Garland Ventures Ltd ceased the further production and distribution of product immediately.
Consumers who have purchased 10.76-ounce trays of “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Bob Cocat anytime at 972-795-5313.
