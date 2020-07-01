FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for second day in a row; one likely Thurs. too

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday’s heat and humidity prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a regional Heat Advisory for the second consecutive day. At the same time, the dust enhanced haze made for grayish skies and also reduced air quality. As for rain? A few blips on Doppler radar was all that we could muster through the day. Thankfully, there was a light breeze, but even that didn’t really make up for the 100° heat index that dominated most of the afternoon.
Wednesday started with daybreak temperatures near or even above 80° for many WAFB neighborhoods. Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport (BTR) reported a Wednesday morning low of 81°. If BTR’s late evening temperature fails to drop below 80°, July 1 will have a new record for its‘warmest low. Should the day’s low remain at 81°, that would rank among the seven warmest daily minimums on record for Baton Rouge; those records go back more than 120 years. To put that 81° reading in perspective, the all-time warmest daily low for Baton Rouge is 82° (recorded on three different dates).
The First Alert forecast calls for a near repeat of Wednesday’s weather Thursday, and it seems likely the NWS will issue another Heat Advisory Thursday too. The Storm Team is forecasting a Thursday morning low in the mid to upper 70s for most of the WAFB area, with many communities south of Baton Rouge staying at or above 80° through the night and early morning once again. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s for just about everyone. Dew point temperatures will be in the 70s again too, and that means heat index readings (the “feels like” temperature) will be at or above 100° across the region throughout most of the midday and afternoon. In addition, the Saharan dust is likely to be as thick Thursday as it was Wednesday
What about a cooling shower Thursday? Don’t count on it. Rain chances for the area are set at 20% or less.
All that will change as we head into the July Fourth holiday. A core of low pressure over the northeast portion of the country will send a pocket of storm energy in our direction, arriving by Friday and then settling over the Florida Panhandle and southeast U.S. for the weekend. At the same time, the dusty, dry wedge of Saharan air will get nudged to the south and west. That combination will open the door for good rain chances, beginning Friday and continuing into the first half of next week.
Set rain chances at 60% Friday and Saturday, then 70% Sunday and Monday, with rains still likely through Tuesday. At this point, the Storm Team is not anticipating any all-day rains for any of those five days. Most of the daily action will be in the afternoons and early evenings, as is the common summertime pattern. However, isolated to scattered rains will be possible in the mornings too, with periods of showers and breaks before the afternoon action develops.
Even with the upcoming wetter pattern, daytime temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Severe weather is not a significant concern in this setup, but one or two rogue storms could become pests. Flooding is not a serious worry either, although localized downpours could create standing water and temporary traffic hazards in spots. With the run of likely rainy days ahead, plan for widespread totals of up to 2″ over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts.
While the dust may be a local nuisance, especially for those with respiratory problems, it’s doing us a big favor over the Atlantic Basin. Remember, the dust plumes are also zones of dry air at levels roughly one to three miles above the surface. That mid-level dryness is a killer for tropical thunderstorms and inhibits tropical cyclone formation. With so much dust spread across the Atlantic, coupled with a fair amount of mid-level wind shear, the Atlantic is unlikely to see any significant tropical development any time soon.
