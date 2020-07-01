FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you like hot and humid summer weather, then you’re loving our current weather pattern!
Once again this morning, it’s a very muggy out-the-door, with temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s and the “feels like” in the UPPER 80°s.
Very little change through the morning and into the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. SE LA/a portion of SW MS.
Expect partly cloudy skies, less than 20% coverage of rain, a high in the low/mid 90°s with the “heat index” of 103° or higher
Please be careful in this July heat!
Overnight, a few clouds and staying steamy – a low of 77°.
Thursday, another one just like today – hot/humid, an isolated shower – a high of 93°.
