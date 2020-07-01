EBR school board to consider new superintendent’s contract at special meeting Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will consider the contract for the new superintendent at a special meeting Wednesday, July 1.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m.
Leslie Brown was chosen by the school board to be the new superintendent of the school district on June 18. She was chosen over other finalist, Dr. Nakia Towns.
Brown’s potential contract state she will be paid a minimum base salary of $225,000 per year and is eligible to receive an additional $10,000 per year for meeting certain achievement-based goals.
The board will either approve or deny the contract at Wednesday evening’s meeting.
Click here to read the full contract. Click here for more information about the meeting agenda and information about how to watch the meeting live.
