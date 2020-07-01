Diocese of Baton Rouge adds name to list of credibly accused clergy members

The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has added two more names to its list of clergy members credibly accused of abuse. (Source: WBRC)
By Nick Gremillion | July 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 7:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has added another name to its list of clergy members credibly accused of abuse.

The additions come one year after the diocese released the list.

Fr. George Gensler, has been added to the list of credibly accused of abuse, bringing the total number of accused clergy members to 45.

Gensler is accused of abuse during the late 1970s and from 1984 to 1998. The diocese says it received reports of abuse allegedly committed by Gensler in 1994, 2018, and 2020.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge encourages community members to report known or suspected child abuse immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegations of sexual abuse regarding children or vulnerable adults involving clergy or representatives of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250.

