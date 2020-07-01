Crews respond to fire at recycling facility on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to a fire at a recycling facility on Scenic Highway Wednesday, July 1.
Curt Monte, a fire department spokesperson, says firefighters received the call of a fire at EMR Southern Recycling in the 6800 block of Scenic Highway at 7:48 a.m.
Crews arrived on the scene at 7:53 a.m. and Monte says it wasn’t until 9:30 a.m. before crews had the fire under control.
Monte says the fire started when a large pile of metal recycling material combusted. The fire has been ruled accidental, according to investigators.
The 6400 block of Scenic Highway was temporarily closed as firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots.
However, Monte says the roadway was reopened as of 11:28 a.m. Wednesday.
