Arrest made in double shooting on Gus Young Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, July 1, Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Armon Wilson, 22, in connection with the death of Jerome Kinchen that occurred on June 27 in the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue. Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an earlier altercation.
Wilson was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Click here for the original story.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.