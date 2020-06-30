Want to install a backyard swimming pool? Here’s how much it may cost

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The combination of hot weather and the desire to stay at home has led to a very popular search engine trend: backyard swimming pools!
The term “pools” has become one of the hottest search topics on Google in just the last couple of months, according to Google Trends. The search engine’s data shows interest nearly doubled in May and June of 2020 compared to the last five years.
But how much does it cost to put in a backyard splash zone?
Experts at Home Advisor put together a handy calculator to help you figure out how much a pool might cost, on average, in your area in 2020.
The Louisiana average is $29,292.
Of course, the price of your pool depends on several factors, like shape, size, features, materials, and more. Installing a pool costs $1,500 to $65,000, according to Home Advisor, so there are options for any type of budget and lifestyle.
For an in-ground pool, Home Advisor says you should expect to pay an average of $40,000 to $50,000. Excavation, or putting the pool into the earth, represents a large percentage of the price.
The materials of your pool add up too. Concrete and granite are a bit pricier, fiberglass is middle of the road, and vinyl may be the least expensive.
An above-ground pool can be significantly cheaper and quicker to put in your yard than an in-ground pool. Installing an above-ground pool can come in between $1,500 to $15,000.
However, Home Advisor explains these types of pools don’t typically add to your home value, like an in-ground pool might, because many don’t consider above-ground pools aesthetically pleasing.
You can learn more about saltwater, plunge, cocktail pools, hot tubs, and more by visiting the Home Advisor True Cost Guide here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.