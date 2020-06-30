Woman accused of armed robberies in casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is accused at least two armed robberies in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge casino.
According to the probable cause report, investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office connected Cori Leger to the incidents using video surveillance. They believe she is also connected to a case being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Both incidents happened in the parking lot of L’Augerge Casino. Investigators believe the cases are linked because in both incidents video footage shows a similar vehicle used by the suspect, the suspect wore a black protective face mask, and the suspect is seen wearing a wig.
The first incident was reported by the female victim on June 23. In this case, the suspect successfully held her at gunpoint and got away with money.
The second incident happened on June 25.
“The victim started to scream at that point, causing the suspect to run away without getting anything from the victim,” states the report.
On June 29, casino security spotted the vehicle they believed to be matching the one in the video. Security contacted the sheriff’s office and placed Leger under arrest.
“During a search of the accused’s person, it was found that she had a black, realistic looking BB gun in her waistband, and was also carrying a can of mace and a stun gun,” states the report.
“It should be noted that the accused was wearing a black wig at that time,” the investigator added.
The report also claims that Leger admitted to being the same person in the video wearing an orange wig. They claim she admitted the wig was still in her vehicle, but investigators did not confirm that in the report.
Leger was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.