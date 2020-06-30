Pointe Coupee Parish school officials asking parents to decide between face-to-face or online classes

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board say they have narrowed down the school system’s reopening options for the 2020-2021 school year.
When school starts on Aug. 11, students will either resume normal face-to-face classes or will resume online/virtual classes via Microsoft Teams.
School board officials are asking for parents to decide on which option the school system should take for the first semester (August through December) of the 2020-2021 school year through an online survey.
Officials say the two options are contingent on Louisiana staying in Phase Two or moving to Phase Three of the White House’s reopening guidelines.
If the state moves back to Phase One, school officials say all instructions will be delivered online.
“Please consider your choices very carefully as your decisions are FINAL through the first semester,” school officials said in a statement posted on the survey forum.
Parents are asked to complete the survey by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
