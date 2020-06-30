‘Oven-qued’ Country-Style Ribs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t like barbequed country-style ribs? Everybody of course! What about you who despise the heat of the outdoors and the coal fire of the barbeque pit? Well, here is the perfect solution to your dilemma: great ribs in the comfort of your kitchen for this Fourth of July!
Prep Time: 2½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 bone-in country-style pork ribs (about 4 pounds)
6 tbsps vegetable oil, divided
6 slices applewood-smoked bacon, finely chopped
1 tbsp ground ancho chile
8 cloves garlic, peeled and finely minced
1 cup minced onions
2 cups tomato sauce or purée
½ cup dark brown sugar
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ cup Steen’s™ cane syrup
¼ cup whole grain mustard
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp Louisiana hot sauce
¼ cup liquid smoke
⅛ tsp red pepper flakes
salt and granulated garlic to taste
black pepper to taste
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and sauté until fat renders, 6–8 minutes. Do not burn.
Add ground chile, minced garlic, and onions. Cook 5–7 minutes or until onions are wilted, stirring occasionally.
Add tomato sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, cane syrup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, liquid smoke, and red pepper flakes.
Season lightly using salt and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set barbecue sauce aside. Adjust seasonings if necessary.
While sauce is resting, season ribs to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
In a large skillet, heat 4 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium-high heat until light smoke appears. Sauté ribs in 2 batches, turning once to brown ribs on both sides, 8–10 minutes.
Transfer ribs on a 9″ x 13″ baking dish and pour prepared sauce over ribs to cover. Bake ribs, lightly covered, for 1–1½ hours.
Uncover, and bake an additional 30 minutes or until fork-tender and the sauce is slightly browned.
