Non-profit to distribute produce baskets for single moms in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The non-profit organization, The Life of a Single Mom, is partnering with the Capital Area United Way’s Women United affinity group to distribute produce baskets to single mothers in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Organizers say the one-time distribution, will give one produce basket, while supplies, for every single mother who registers for the event.
To register to receive a produce basket, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.