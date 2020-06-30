Minor League Baseball canceled for 2020 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Minor League Baseball will not be played in 2020.
According to a statement from the MiLB, Major League Baseball informed the minors that it would not be providing its affiliated teams with players for the 2020 season.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB president and CEO Pat O’Conner.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, which is an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, expressed their disappointment with Tuesday’s announcement.
“We work throughout the year in anticipation of opening our gates to fans from near and far for unforgettable nights with friends old and new. We miss the smiling faces, shared experiences, and the all inclusive sense of community the Pelicans and Minor League Baseball stand for,” the Pelicans said in a statement.
Pelicans staff will be reaching out to ticket members, group leaders and corporate partners over the next steps.
