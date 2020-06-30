Heat advisory posted with dangerous heat possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory warns of heat index values peaking between 104°-108° this afternoon, levels that could be dangerous for anyone spending extended time outdoors. As a reminder, the heat index is a representation of what it feels like to the human body when the air temperature and humidity are combined.
While the advisory encompasses the majority of our viewing area, counties in southwest Mississippi were excluded where clouds and even some showers were more prevalent through the morning hours. In these areas, heat concerns will be a bit lower.
Forecast guidance jibes well with the NWS advisory numbers, showing heat index values peaking above 105° in many spots by mid-afternoon. Values exceeding 105° are generally considered to be dangerous for anyone spending an extended amount of time outdoors.
The heat that is expected today is nothing unusual for the time of year in our part of the world, but it can lead to heat exhaustion or a more serious heat stroke if not taken seriously. You can see a list of symptoms for each in the graphic above, but ultimately common sense is your best friend on days like this. Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and move indoors to cool off if you start feeling any of those symptoms.
We will continue to flirt with dangerous levels of heat through Thursday as daily rain chances hover around 20%. However, increasing cloud cover and rain chances by the 4th of July weekend should result in somewhat lower high temperatures and heat index values.
