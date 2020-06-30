FLIGHT PLAN: La. Guard to perform Black Hawk flyovers across state, hospitals

The aviators are scheduled to send four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to fly over the hospitals in each region. They are scheduled to be in the Slidell and Alexandria areas at approximately 11 a.m., the Hammond area at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Lafayette and Monroe areas at approximately noon, the Lake Charles area at approximately 1:30 p.m. and the Shreveport area at 2:30 p.m.