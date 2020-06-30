FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More days feeling like at least 100° on the way

Unfortunately, the dry pattern comes to an end for the July Fourth weekend holiday. The Storm Team is setting rain chances at 50% to 60% Friday, then increasing those numbers to 60% to 70% or better from Saturday (July 4) through the following Tuesday (July 7). At this point, the Storm Team is not anticipating any all-day washouts over those five days, as most of the daily rains will be from passing afternoon and early evening showers and t-storms. While the clouds and rain should limit the number of days reaching the low 90s, temperatures will still get quite warm for most days before the rains arrive and the humidity will remain “summertime thick”, making for uncomfortably sticky days.