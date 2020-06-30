FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More days feeling like at least 100° on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a hazy, hot, and humid Tuesday, so hot in fact that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory for the afternoon as Gulf humidity pushed heat indices above 100° for several hours across the region. While radar wasn’t completely rain-free, showers were limited in coverage and did little to break the afternoon heat. The only good news of the day was a light breeze that persisted through much of the afternoon.
Expect more of the same Wednesday and Thursday. The Storm Team is setting rain chances both days at 20% or less, providing little hope of an afternoon shower to interrupt the afternoon buildup of heat. Heat index readings are expected to top 100° for multiple hours both days for most WAFB neighborhoods. In addition, it could get a bit hazier over the next couple of days as another surge of Saharan dust settles over the central Gulf Coast region.
Take extra care if you are expecting to spend time outdoors over the next few days. That’s especially true if you are spending time in the direct sunshine, which can add another 10° or more to the “feels like” temperature. Those that are highly sensitive to the airborne dust and those with preexisting respiratory issues may be wise to spend as little time outdoors as possible. Dust concentrations will be dropping by Friday and should be cleared away by the weekend.
Unfortunately, the dry pattern comes to an end for the July Fourth weekend holiday. The Storm Team is setting rain chances at 50% to 60% Friday, then increasing those numbers to 60% to 70% or better from Saturday (July 4) through the following Tuesday (July 7). At this point, the Storm Team is not anticipating any all-day washouts over those five days, as most of the daily rains will be from passing afternoon and early evening showers and t-storms. While the clouds and rain should limit the number of days reaching the low 90s, temperatures will still get quite warm for most days before the rains arrive and the humidity will remain “summertime thick”, making for uncomfortably sticky days.
Severe storms cannot be completely ruled out over the rainy stretch, but an outbreak of severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Furthermore, while rain is likely each day, five-day rain totals through Tuesday are expected to run around 1″ or less for most WAFB communities.
The latest extended range outlook calls for rain probabilities to ease up through the latter half of next week.
In the tropics, there are no areas of immediate concern for tropical development.
