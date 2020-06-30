FIRST ALERT FORECAST: And the heat continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another steamy, uncomfortable summer day ahead for the last day of June. Unfortunately, not the last of the heat!
Out the door, again this morning, in the upper 70°s with feels like temps in the mid 80°s.
Once again today, not much relief from the heat by way of wet weather. We’re expecting only a 20% coverage of showers/storms and it will be HOT, with a high in the low/to mid 90°s. The heat index this afternoon possibly as high as 105°!
Overnight, partly cloudy and muggy with a low of 77°.
Tomorrow, for the first day of July, we do it all over again – hot, humid, isolated showers – our daytime high topping out at 94°.
