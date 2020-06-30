Decision to be made July 6 on Confederate statue outside of E. Feliciana Parish Courthouse

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - During a meeting on Tuesday, June 30 members of the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury moved to decide the fate of the Confederate statue outside of the parish courthouse at a meeting on Monday, July 6.
Officials previously voted to take no action on June 15.
The statue represents a composite of Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War and has stood right in front of the courthouse since 1909.
In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and other police-involved confrontations caught on camera, some of the conversations are now focusing on Confederate statues and symbols.
Removal of the statue has been discussed over the past few years.
In July of 2016, a proposal to remove the statue was denied. Then in June of 2019, an appeals court rejected a black man’s request to move his trial to a courthouse without a Confederate monument out front.
