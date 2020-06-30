1 dead in house fire in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a house fire in Morgan City Tuesday.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) reports the fire happened Tuesday, June 30 around 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Aucoin Street.
When firefighters arrived, they reportedly found the body of an elderly man inside.
LAOSFM officials say they have not discovered anything that indicates foul play, but the investigation is ongoing nonetheless.
