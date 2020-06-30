BBB warns of Social Security scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are warning residents about scammers posing as employees of the Social Security Office to steal their personal information.
Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, says her office has been flooded with calls about the scam.
One woman told the BBB she received a call from a person posing as an employee of the Social Security Office. Millon says the scammer told the woman that her car had been involved in a possible homicide in Texas, and if she didn’t cooperate with them, her social security would be suspended and would not have access to her funds.
The victim was tricked into giving the scammer her social security number and driver’s license info. The scammer was on the phone with the victim the entire time and even convinced the woman to go to the bank and take all the money out of her account, Millon says.
When the victim got to the bank and told the teller to transfer all her money out of her account, the teller knew something was suspicious, and contacted the bank’s president, who told the victim she was being scammed.
The victim told the BBB she was frightened.
“This can not be happening to me,” the woman.
The BBB has some tips to avoid falling victim to this scam:
- It’s OK to be skeptical and ask questions of the caller
- The Social Security Administration will never call someone and ask for their Social Security Number
- If that happens, consumers should refuse to give out any personal information and just hang up
- Don’t trust your caller ID: The internet has made it possible for scammers to use fake IDs when they call you, so it could appear to be a legitimate or local source
- Contact the Social Security Administration: If you’re concerned about a call from someone claiming to be with the SSA, you can call the real SSA at 1-800-772-1213.
- Never give personal information to unsolicited callers
- If you’ve been targeted by this scam go to www.bbb.org/scamtracker
