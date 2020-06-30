Ascension Public Schools holding public forums on school construction bond election

”In the last ten years, enrollment in our schools has grown on an average of 375 students every year. Enrollment in our three east side high schools alone has increased by 1,566 students; that is the size of a new high school,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “We are fortunate that our community has supported our efforts in the past to build new schools and expand existing facilities. The opening of a new primary school last year, and a new primary school and middle school this year will be critical to our ability to serve students in our buildings under the new guidelines this year. A new high school is no longer something that can be done in the future. The future is now!”