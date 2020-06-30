Ascension Public Schools holding public forums on school construction bond election

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools is holding a series of public forums in July about the school construction bond election, scheduled for Aug. 15.
The forums first started in March before COVID-19 closures were implemented. At that time, the election was moved from May 9 to Aug. 15.
Parents, employees of the school system, and the general public are invited to attend. For those who cannot or do not wish to attend in-person, a virtual meeting will also be available.
”In the last ten years, enrollment in our schools has grown on an average of 375 students every year. Enrollment in our three east side high schools alone has increased by 1,566 students; that is the size of a new high school,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “We are fortunate that our community has supported our efforts in the past to build new schools and expand existing facilities. The opening of a new primary school last year, and a new primary school and middle school this year will be critical to our ability to serve students in our buildings under the new guidelines this year. A new high school is no longer something that can be done in the future. The future is now!”
MEETING DETAILS
- Tuesday, July 14 - East Ascension High Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Rd., Gonzales, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 15 - St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, July 16 - Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, 6 p.m.
- Monday, July 20 - Virtual meeting, 12 p.m., click here to register
