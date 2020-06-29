While some aren’t following the rules, many Baton Rouge bars taking pandemic seriously

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It seems as though a number of bars in the Baton Rouge area are getting a bad rep about possibly spreading the coronavirus, especially after a COVID-19 cluster was discovered at Tigerland.
But many area bar owners and employees say they’re following all the guidelines laid out by the governor’s office. Whether it’s sanitizing the building before customers arrive, offering face masks, or not allowing seating at the bar, both Bella Noché and The Lost Cove say they’re abiding by the rules and are doing their part to keep their employees and patrons safe.
