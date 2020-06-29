Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs endorses ‘In God We Trust’ design for new state flag

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has declared his choice for a new state flag design for Mississippi.
This comes a day after the Mississippi legislature voted to change the design of the current state flag that contains a Confederate battle emblem.
Flaggs said that he’s joining former Governor Phil Bryant in endorsing a flag that contains the state seal.
Mayor Flaggs said the new flag “will bring our state together like never before.”
“I join former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, United States Senator Roger Wicker and a host of others who have endorsed the red, white and blue ‘In God We Trust’ flag for the State of Mississippi. I believe this flag option will bring our state together like never before and continue the forward momentum we’ve seen in recent days. This is an exciting time for our state. We’ve now shown the Nation what it means to be Mississippians, and I continue to believe our best days are ahead of us.”
Governor Tate Reeves has not yet signed this bill.
