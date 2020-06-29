Ventress man dies in crash on LA 413

By Nick Gremillion | June 29, 2020

VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Ventress man Monday, June 29.

Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA 413, west of LA 414 in Ventress.

Investigators say Robert Major, 66, of Ventress, was traveling westbound on LA 413 in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when for reasons under investigation, the pickup truck ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole. The truck overturned after hitting the utility pole, according to authorities.

Scrantz says Major was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they obtained a toxicology sample from Major for analysis.

The case remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

