Ventress man dies in crash on LA 413

VENTRESS, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Ventress man Monday, June 29.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the crash happened around 3 a.m. on LA 413, west of LA 414 in Ventress.
Investigators say Robert Major, 66, of Ventress, was traveling westbound on LA 413 in a 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck when for reasons under investigation, the pickup truck ran off the roadway and hit a utility pole. The truck overturned after hitting the utility pole, according to authorities.
Scrantz says Major was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they obtained a toxicology sample from Major for analysis.
The case remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.
