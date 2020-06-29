SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

”The playcalling is a lot simpler; it’s easier to pick up on,” said senior quarterback Brock Magee. “I feel like this is the best summer I’ve had as far as the first two weeks have gone. It’s real smooth. The plays are going well. We haven’t messed up a lot. We’re picking up everything they’re putting down. And I like what the coaches are doing here. I like what they’re bringing to the table.”