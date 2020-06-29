SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Live Oak Eagles

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 15 for Sportsline Summer Camp was with the Live Oak Eagles.
”The playcalling is a lot simpler; it’s easier to pick up on,” said senior quarterback Brock Magee. “I feel like this is the best summer I’ve had as far as the first two weeks have gone. It’s real smooth. The plays are going well. We haven’t messed up a lot. We’re picking up everything they’re putting down. And I like what the coaches are doing here. I like what they’re bringing to the table.”
Speaking with the Live Oak football team recently, there was nothing but good vibes in Watson, as the Eagles are under new leadership in first-year head coach Blane Westmoreland, who spent the last two seasons as an assistant on staff.
The team has been putting in work under the summer sun, while exercising social distancing style, of course. It’s a group that lost 28 seniors off last year’s 6-5 team and lost in the first round of the playoffs. It’s quite a big number but with those bodies gone, it means an opportunity for new names to step into the spotlight and shoulder the load.
“They’re hungry and ready to work; they’re working hard every day,” said Westmoreland. “They’ve been working hard since the day I was named head coach. We have that type of athlete here. The type of athlete that wants to come in the weight room, do his job, work hard, and go home at the end of the day. I’m very happy with our athletes here.”
Magee added the Eagles have some new guys this season coming in from different sports, like basketball, who have never played football before but there are lots of athletes.
